Harrisburg-based organization helps fight teen violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In one week, Dauphin County has seen two teenagers shot, four teenagers arrested for violent crime, and another is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

Harrisburg police say they tend to have more incidents with juveniles in the summer.

The city and Dauphin County also get help from Youth Advocate Programs, Inc.

“A lot of the kids that we see there have actually been exposed to violence in the community, in Harrisburg, in Dauphin County. So we’re dealing with a lot of the violence at the root of the cause,” said Shaena Fazal, National Policy Director for Youth Advocate Programs, Inc.

The organization is headquartered in Harrisburg. Its Dauphin County clinic helps 700 individuals, including 300 families for behavioral help.

“Like when kids get exposed to violence, they have a myriad of challenges that come with that,” said Fazal. “Building up anger, or resentment, and even developing desensitization. Our staff there works with them to reduce that.”

Officials can refer teens to Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. For more information, visit their website.

