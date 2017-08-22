Fundraiser held for victims of Lancaster dog attack

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – An event Monday night in Lancaster County raised money for victims of a recent dog attack.

Ruby and Charlie Warfel, just 2 and 5 years old, were attacked by a dog in Lancaster on June 19.

Both children suffered severe injuries.

The General Sutter Inn in Lititz hosted a fundraiser Monday night to help the family with medical expenses.

The event was organized by Keystone Pets.

