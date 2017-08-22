East Cocalico police investigating distraction burglary at antique market

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Cocalico Township police are investigating a distraction-style burglary at an antique market last week.

It happened on August 13 at the Renninger’s Antiques on North Reading Road in Denver.

Police say a man distracted a stand owner while another man when behind the counter and took more than 70 Art Deco style rings.

The rings are valued at approximately $13,000.

Both suspects were caught on surveillance footage. One of the suspects was described as using an oxygen device and having a cast on his right foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.

