Dauphin County Parks: Introducing Detweiler Park!

Detweiler Park is the newest park in Dauphin County’s Parks & Recreation system. It is the largest of the eight public parks that are owned and managed by the Dauphin County Parks & Recreation Department. The new property has 7 miles of trails winding through various habitats including gardens, fields, meadows, evergreen plantations and mature deciduous forests. The ecosystems at this park make it so diverse. The park entrance is located at 1451 Peters Mountain Road in Dauphin at the Dauphin County Conservation District Office.

Advertisement