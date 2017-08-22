Budget language is intentionally confusing, critics say, to keep taxpayers in the dark

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Anyone can see the Senate-passed Fiscal Code, which accompanies any budget. It’s right there in House Bill 453.

It’s 77 pages of who’s getting what in painstaking detail. It’s written in budget-eze, that you can’t read with ease.

“The process isn’t transparent at all to taxpayers,” said Nathan Benefield of the conservative Commonwealth Foundation, which struggled to understand passages in the Fiscal Code. “The average person can’t figure out where this money is going.”

They are written in English, so we had students at St. Theresa School in New Cumberland read them aloud exactly as they appear. No small first-day-of-school assignment.

“To a behavioral health facility located in a fifth class county with a population between 130,000 and 135,000,” read Isabel, an 8th grader.

Next up was Dylan, a 7th grader. “At least 5 million dollars shall be distributed to a hospital in a city of the third class in a home rule county that was formerly a county of second class A.”

“In a county of the sixth class with a population of at least 45,950 but not more than 46,500,” said Cooper, a 7th grader.

Finally, Lindsey, speaking of an early education center.

“In a county of third class with third most populous city as of 2010 census having a minimum total enrollment of 90 enrollment of 90, serving at least 40 children 13 months of age,” she said.

Well read.

Ridiculously written.

A Senate spokeswoman blames the Constitution. She says the authors would love to write this stuff in a more open and transparent manner, but it’s apparently unconstitutional to steer money to a specific entity. Ironically, they then write gobbledygook descriptions and formulas in order to steer money to a specific entity.

“It’s troubling to me, Dennis, when I see a massive bill like the Fiscal Code then loaded with difficult to decipher funding arrangements for different institutions,” said Representative Stephen Bloom (R-Cumberland), who says he’s complained about unclear language in legislation that requires his vote.

He concedes the constitutional point and understands it may require such writing. But, “there’s no reason in the world they can’t put a parenthetical in the language that says by the way that’s such and such town and that’s such and such county.”

A map produced by the Commonwealth Foundations lays out $65 million in earmarks. It shows that Philadelphia gets a lot of them. So do facilities in the districts of Senate leaders.

“It’s who has the power in the negotiation process to get it steered toward their district,” Benefield said.

Often the facilities are schools or hospitals or other causes that are deserving of the investment.

“A lot of these projects are worthwhile,” Benefield concedes. “The question is aren’t there other projects equally worthwhile?”

While many complain about the transparency of the process, the Senate Spokesperson notes that things were far less transparent in the age of WAMs (Walking Around Money) where lawmakers had pots of money they could sprinkle around the state with little oversight. At least the current system, cagily written and all, is on the books and, in theory, traceable.

