Backpack drive extended for York County students

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A book bag drive to help underprivileged students at Northeastern School District has been extended to the end of August.

Busines Information Group (BIG), a York-based IT consulting firm, has collected donations, purchased supplies, and assembled backpacks throughout the month.

Thanks to donations from employees and the community, 78 backpacks have been purchased and filled.

BIG is now extending the drive to August 31 in hopes of reaching 100 book bags.

Each bag cost approximately $35 to purchase and fill, depending on grade level.

To donate, click here.

