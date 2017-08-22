Assault suspect wanted by Chambersburg police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A warrant has been issued for an assault suspect in Franklin County.

The assault was reported Monday to Chambersburg police.

As a result, Christopher Falbo, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. He is accused of striking someone hard enough that her kidney ruptured.

Anyone with information concerning Falbo’s whereabouts should call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.