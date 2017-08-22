Assault suspect wanted by Chambersburg police

By Published:
(Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A warrant has been issued for an assault suspect in Franklin County.

The assault was reported Monday to Chambersburg police.

As a result, Christopher Falbo, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. He is accused of striking someone hard enough that her kidney ruptured.

Anyone with information concerning Falbo’s whereabouts should call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s