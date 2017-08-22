3 wanted for questioning in York shooting investigations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department is looking for three people wanted for questioning in recent shooting investigations.

Anton Hampton, 18, Shanquay Ritter, 20, and Flair Griggs, 20, are all being sought following shootings earlier this month.

The three are wanted for questioning in the investigations of Monday’s shooting of Jamere Cherry in the 200 block of East Gas Avenue, the shooting incident Friday in the 100 block of Arch Street, and the shooting incident in the 800 block of East Boundary Avenue on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Hampton, Ritter or Griggs should call the York City Police Department Detective Division at 717-849-2219 or text 411-TIPS.

