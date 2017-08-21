York Suburban students celebrate eclipse at viewing party

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Some schools used Monday as a teaching moment to watch the eclipse.

York Suburban School District had a viewing party at the stadium and supplied glasses for all high school students.

Science teacher Mr. Stephen Whitely has been teaching about the eclipse since students started last week.

He showed a live feed from NASA, speaking a mile a minute, but refused to waste one second.

“They know the trigonometry, they know why it happens, they know the frequency and why that happens,” Whitely said. “I love the reactions, though. They’re going to see it, probably for the first time.”

Mr. Whitely recalled his first eclipse, and showed his class a picture in the old York Suburban yearbook.

“This picture was taken May 10, 1994,” he said. “Students used special glasses to view the 90 percent lunar eclipse.”

While many schools closed or let out early, York Suburban followed Mr. Whitely’s lead and filed onto the football field at 2:30 p.m., just 10 minutes before the big moment, which in York meant 80 percent of the sun was covered by the moon’s shadow.

