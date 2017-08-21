Wildlife center: 3rd bald eagle dies of lead poisoning

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania wildlife center says a 30-year-old bald eagle that was being treated for lead poisoning has died less than two weeks after two other eagles died of the same cause.

The Tamarack Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Saegertown announced the bird’s death on Facebook on Sunday.

The bird was captured Aug. 13 after it allowed people to get unusually close. Blood tests confirmed lead poisoning.

The center says the eagle had been brought to Pennsylvania decades ago to help repopulation efforts.

The organization previously said that two other adult bald eagles in their care had recently died of lead toxicity despite treatment efforts. They say the birds can be poisoned by lead picked up while scavenging animals that were shot or from a fishing sinker.