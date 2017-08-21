Val’s Kids: Daevon

By Published:

Energetic and outgoing. Daevon hit the water park at Hersheypark. Daevon is athletic and loves basketball, playing chess and bike riding. His favorite foods, cheesesteaks and buffalo wings. Daevon needs a family who will provide unconditional support. He has been in foster care for years and would like a family to call his own.

“A sister a mom,” Daevon said. “We are just looking for a one or two parent family that would love him and encourage him to be the best he can be in life,” Adoption Worker Hildy Somerville said.

Daevon also has a connection with his biological family and enjoys spending time with his siblings. It is important he continue the visits once adopted.

