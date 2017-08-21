Val’s Kids: Daevon

Energetic and outgoing. Daevon hit the water park at Hersheypark. Daevon is athletic and loves basketball, playing chess and bike riding. His favorite foods, cheesesteaks and buffalo wings. Daevon needs a family who will provide unconditional support. He has been in foster care for years and would like a family to call his own.

“A sister a mom,” Daevon said. “We are just looking for a one or two parent family that would love him and encourage him to be the best he can be in life,” Adoption Worker Hildy Somerville said.

Daevon also has a connection with his biological family and enjoys spending time with his siblings. It is important he continue the visits once adopted.