Teen in stolen car leads police on foot chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say an armed 17-year-old was driving a stolen car with four passengers when he jumped out and lead officers on a foot chase.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 15th and Swatara Street. Police say the car was a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen out of New York.

The 17-year-old male driver and a front seat male passenger were the only two to get out of the car. The three remaining passengers were all girls ages 13 to 14.

Before he was arrested, police say they watched the 17-year-old drop a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Police searched for the male passenger but were not able to find him.

The three female passenger will be charged with violating the city curfew ordinance.

The driver was charged with driving without a license, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, carrying a firearm without a license, and related charges.