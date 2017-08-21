Store robbed overnight in Swatara Township

WHTM Staff Published:
(Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Swatara Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

A suspect entered the Turkey Hill in the 6300 block of Derry Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday and demanded money from clerks.

The suspect was armed with a black handgun, according to police. He is described as being very thin and about 6 feet tall.

Police obtained a very pixelated photo of the suspect, who was wearing black clothing and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip online.

