Solar eclipse should be viewable this afternoon

Today will be hazy, hot, and humid with passing clouds. There will also be pop-up storms this afternoon and evening. The latest forecast models still indicate just passing cloud cover as the total eclipse occurs. Most places will have a pretty good view of the eclipse and the storms will likely hold off until late afternoon. We will see 75% of the sun’s light blocked by the moon during the peak of the eclipse at 2:38 PM. In addition to having the appropriate viewing glasses, you should also pack the sunscreen as temperatures edge close to 90 degrees later today. Any pop-up storms will die down quickly after the sun sets and tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows tonight will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow continues the heat and humidity with highs close to 90 degrees again. Most of the daylight hours will be dry tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. Storms are expected by the evening hours as that front passes across the Commonwealth. If the storms continue to trend later in the evening it will limit the severe weather threat. At this point, many of the storms will affect our region after sunset meaning they won’t be quite as bad. Again timing will be key with the forecast to predict the storms for the day. Showers and storms will linger into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning. The front clears for Wednesday and beautiful late summer weather arrives for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s for the afternoon following cool mornings in the 50s and 60s. It truly looks like a gorgeous stretch of weather for the late week through the upcoming weekend!