Repairs to begin Sunday on Route 30 in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says construction on a section of Route 30 in York County will begin Sunday overnight.

According to a press release, the project will repair and resurface a 1.68 mile stretch of Route 30 in West Manchester Township, which includes the mainline ramps within the Route 462 interchange.

PennDOT says traffic could be shifted or reduced to a single lane in each direction between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The $2.25 million project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2018.

If necessary, a detour may be put in place to direct drivers around the Route 30 west ramp closure by way of Route 462 East, Route 234 West and Biesecker Road back to Route 30 in the Village of Thomasville.

