Man found dead in York County pool

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy has been scheduled after a man was found dead in his pool Monday afternoon.

A coroner was called around 12:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Park Heights Boulevard in Penn Township where neighbors found 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson deceased.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to help determine the cause and manner of death.

The Penn Township Police Department is the investigating police agency.

