Man charged in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash Sunday in downtown Harrisburg.

Rome Andrew Potts, 32, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and other related charges.

Officers who responded Sunday morning to 2nd and Chestnut Street said they found an unconscious man laying on the street, partially under a vehicle.

Investigators determined the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a dark-colored Buick that was driven by Potts. Investigators said he was struck so hard he became airborne and landed near a parked vehicle.

The Buick was found abandoned nearby on Market Street. Potts was found running on Front Street.

The victim is in serious condition at Hershey Medical Center.