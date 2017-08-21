Landis Valley Village and Farm: Upcoming Events

Landi Valley is a living-history village and farm that collects, preserves and interprets the history and material culture of the Pennsylvania German rural community from 1740 to 1940. Landis Valley Museum’s richly-layered story is the history of an early Pennsylvania German settlement, an unusual farm family and the ongoing creation and exploration of a wonderfully diverse collection of artifacts.

“During our Wool Frolic event on September 16, you’ll see crafts and trades related to the fiber arts,” tells Shayla Carey.

“Another event coming up in the fall is Harvest Days, on October 7 & 8. At that event, you’ll see even more crafts and trades: from blacksmithing, broom making, basket weaving, and baking in the bake oven, to leather-working, woodcarving, open hearth cooking, and candle-making, to name a few.”

You can learn more online at www.landisvalleymuseum.org.