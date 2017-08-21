Lancaster County woman charged in toddler’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has been charged with inflicting injuries that caused the death of a 2-year-old girl earlier this year.

Investigators determined Angela M. Diaz, 36, of West Lampeter Township, had sole custody of the child on May 16 when she suffered head injuries.

The injuries, according to doctors, would have immediately incapacitated the child.

West Lampeter Township police on Monday afternoon charged Diaz with criminal homicide and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Diaz was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison without bail.

The child died May 20 at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office concluded the toddler sustained head and spinal injuries and also suffered from malnutrition and starvation.

According to police, the child became malnourished since January, which is when she was in the care of Diaz.

According to the DA’s office, Diaz did not have legal custody of the girl, however, she was caregiver by agreement with the child’s mother and father.

The child’s mother told police the girl became much skinnier since Diaz took over as caregiver.

Diaz lived at her home on Hollinger Road with her husband and children. Her husband was often away on business and was not home when the fatal injuries were inflicted, according to the DA’s office.

A preliminary hearing for Diaz has been scheduled for Aug. 30.

