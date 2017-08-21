Deadly crash overnight in Lebanon County

South Londonderry Township, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead after his vehicle overturns in Lebanon County.

It happened around 1:30 this morning along the 200 block of School House Road in South Londonderry Township.

Police say one one vehicle was involved.

Police have not release information on what caused the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released, police are waiting to notify his family.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our <a href="”>News App and our <a href="”>Weather App for your phone and tablet.