Crash, trapped driver closes I-283 lanes near Harrisburg

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Some lanes of a secondary interstate highway near Pennsylvania’s state capital have been closed by a crash that has left crews scrambling to save a driver trapped in a vehicle.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the crash happened early Monday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 283 near Harrisburg.

The highways southbound lanes are shut down from Exit 2 at state Route 441 to Exits 1A and 1B, which lead to state Route 283.

The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition weren’t immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s