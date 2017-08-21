Crash, trapped driver closes I-283 lanes near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Some lanes of a secondary interstate highway near Pennsylvania’s state capital have been closed by a crash that has left crews scrambling to save a driver trapped in a vehicle.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the crash happened early Monday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 283 near Harrisburg.

The highways southbound lanes are shut down from Exit 2 at state Route 441 to Exits 1A and 1B, which lead to state Route 283.

The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition weren’t immediately available.