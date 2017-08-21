Charges filed in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been charged in an argument turned shooting last week in Lebanon.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of North 9th and Mifflin streets for a report of shots fired.

Police found a 44-year-old Lebanon woman shot in the upper arm and foot. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

A 24-year-old Lebanon man was also taken by a private vehicle to a local medical facility, according to police.

A 31-year-old Allentown man, Luis Guzman, was also taken to a medical facility with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was treated, released and has been charged.

Police issued a warrant for Guzman’s arrest on charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment. He was also charged with counts related to firearms.

According to police, the incident stemmed from an argument between two groups that turned into a physical confrontation and shots fired.

Several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle were also hit.

The occupied vehicle and its driver were not involved. The driver was not injured.

Police allege that Guzman had a firearm and shot from North 9th and Mifflin streets toward a group in the 800 block of Mifflin Street.

Police on Saturday executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North 8th Street.

Derek Aguayo, 20, of Lebanon, was arrested as a result. He is accused of removing a handgun from the area of North 9th and Mifflin streets.

Aguayo was charged with tampering with evidence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in Lancaster County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

The handgun Aguayo is accused of removing has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

