Burglar entered store through hole in wall, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are trying to identify a suspect in a burglary that took place early this morning at a convenience store.

It happened sometime before 3 a.m. at a store in the 1000 block of Wayne Ave.

Police say the burglar broke in through a hole that was cut in the rear of the store.

Numerous cartons of cigarettes and cans of chewing tobacco were taken.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera wearing blue jeans and a green jacket. A white cloth was wrapped around the suspect’s face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch website.