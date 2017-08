PAXTONIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A three-mile race happening this weekend will benefit the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

The second annual Minute Man Games kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday at George Park in Paxtonia.

The race includes a number special skills events, which are kept secret until the day of the race.

A $30 registration fee will go toward community policing efforts lead by Lower Paxton Township police.

To register, click here.