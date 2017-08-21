3 charged with robbery in downtown Harrisburg incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three women are charged with robbery in a downtown Harrisburg incident that happened over the weekend.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Locust Street for a robbery.

A female victim had a swollen and bleeding eye. She reported to police that four females attacked her and stole her money.

Three of the alleged attackers were identified as 25-year-old Jaijah White, 21-year-old Stephanie Parise and 21-year-old Queana Zemba.

According to police, Parise held the victim by her hair as White, Zemba and another female struck her repeatedly. White is accused of taking the victim’s wallet and removing money from it.

All three of the identified suspects were charged with two counts of robbery and one count of disorderly conduct.

