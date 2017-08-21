17-year-old injured in weekend Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 19th and Parkhill Lane.

Officers who responded said a crowd was surrounding the teen who had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The teen was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3189, 717-255-3130 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch website.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.