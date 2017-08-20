York man shot in head, suspect arrested

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- York City Police have a shooting suspect in custody after a 23-year-old man was shot in the head early Sunday morning.

According to police, Angel Jomar Santiago–Torres was shot once in the head around 1 a.m. in the area of 481 W. King Street.

Police arrested Pedro Juan Correa–Dejesus, 32-years-old, for aggravated assault in response to the shooting.

Santiago–Torres was reportedly taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is listed in serious condition.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App.

York City Police say texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.