Upper Allen Police investigate break-in

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen Township police are investigating an early-morning break-in and theft.

Police say they were called out to the area of Harvest Drive and Lake Drive around 5:20am Sunday morning, responding to reports of “suspicious males on the area.” Several hours later, they received a report of a theft from a vehicle and an attempted home burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.

