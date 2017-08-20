Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus interstate crash

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police in Northampton County say the rig’s front end collided with the rear of the bus at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side.

Police said all 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to local hospitals, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately available. No injuries were reported to the truck driver.

A state police official said there was no immediate word on who owns the bus or where it was headed.