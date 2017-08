HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) The jackpot for Powerball jumped to $650 million overnight after no one won the big prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s Powerball were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and the Powerball was 13.

Players must match all numbers to win the jackpot but could win a smaller prize if they match some of them.

The chance of picking all six winning numbers is about one in 292 million.