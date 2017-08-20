New bicycle racks installed in Shippensburg

Published:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.  (WHTM) – A local group says bicycles could be great for housing and business in your neighborhood. The Shippensburg Revitalization Group is installing new bicycle racks. They say a bicycle-friendly atmosphere will attract more people to the area, and make the community an even nicer place to live.

The bike racks are going up at University Grille and Rita’s. If you’re interested in participating in the program, you should contact Mitchell Burrows at volunteer@shiprevitalization.org or call (717) 530-1148.

