Local family travels south to see solar eclipse

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Millions of people nationwide are traveling to different parts of the country to get the best view of the solar eclipse including a family from Camp Hill.

The Chapman family drove to the Knoxville, Tennessee area.

They are really excited that their daughter will be able to witness the totality in person.

“I think it will be something she will be able to tell her friends the fact that she will be able to tell her teachers. I think it will be an amazing experience,” said Dustin Chapman during a phone interview on abc27 News Daybreak.

abcNews will air a special a special report on the eclipse as it happens Monday from 1-3 p.m.

