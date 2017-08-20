Harrisburg School District announces early dismissal for solar eclipse

By Published:

HARRISBURG, PA – In preparation for the Solar Eclipse, the Harrisburg School District will have an early dismissal for students on Monday, August 21, 2017.

High school students will be dismissed at 11:00 am and elementary and middle school students will be dismissed at 12:00 noon. Administrators, faculty/teachers, and other staff will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled time.

Previously scheduled and approved science activities at Harrisburg High School, SciTech Campus will remain in place.

The Athletics Department will convene varsity football practice after the eclipse has ended.

All administrators, faculty/teachers, staff and students are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday, August 22nd at the regularly scheduled time.

