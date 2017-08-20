Harrisburg rallies against white supremacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 people rallied at Italian Lake in Harrisburg on Sunday against white supremacy.

The Community responders Network and the Mayor’s Interfaith Advisory Council organized the gathering. It was a response to the deadly violence last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, where hundreds of white supremacists and neo-Nazis clashed with counter-demonstrators.

A little more than one week later, Harrisburg’s event, called The Stand Against Hate Unity Rally, called for love and support of victims of racism.

“This is not the time to be silent or to be neutral,” Aaysha Noor from the Community Responders Network said. “If we have to pick sides, then the side we pick is of unity and peace and love. So we are trying to promote that and bring everyone together.”