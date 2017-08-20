Dealing with traumatic news, psychologist explains

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Psychologist and Messiah College professor Dr. Diane Brockman discussed tips on how to cope with traumatic news in the media in light of recent terror attacks.

She says, “Adults have a natural negativity basis, which leads us to pay more attention to things that are dangerous or threatening, so we tend to pay more attention to these violent images.”

These images can also be seen by children and teens. Brockman advises, “Find out what your children know about the events, realizing that some of the things they have heard have been false or untrue. Then explain to them what happened in an age appropriate way.”

Brockman says that taking a break from negative news can be important as well.