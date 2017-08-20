Crews battle fire at Weaber Lumber in Lebanon County

By Published:
Courtesy: Joe Wolfe

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) Fire crews battled a fire at Weaber Lumber early Sunday morning.

It started at the South Annville facility along Mount Wilson Road just before midnight.

There were some reports that firefighters were having a difficult time getting water to the scene.

Crews from across the Mid-state were called in to help put out the four-plus alarm fire. There were no reports of injuries.

Weaber Lumber produces hardwood lumber, flooring and moulding.

There are several building on the property. It’s not clear how many of them were affected by the fire.

