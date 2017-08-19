Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch

By FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) – American Indian tribes nationwide will be observing the eclipse in similar and not-so-similar ways.

Some will ignore Monday’s passing of the moon over the sun. Others might watch while praying for an anticipated renewal.

Those in prime viewing spots are welcoming visitors with storytelling, food and celebration.

Many tribes revere the sun and moon as cultural deities, great sources of power and giver of life.

Bobbieann Baldwin, a Navajo citizen, says she’ll be inside her home with the shades drawn. In Navajo culture, an eclipse is an intimate moment in which the sun is reborn and tribal members are urged not to look.

She says she and her children will be in their living room meditating and reflecting.

The eclipse coincides with the Crow Tribe’s annual parade dance, marking the Montana tribe’s new year.

