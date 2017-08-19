Severe T-Storm Watch Through 9PM

Heat and humidity today, in conjunction with a weak front overhead, will work together to produce scattered thunderstorms this evening, some of which could be strong to severe. The western half of the viewing area in under a Severe T-Storm Watch until 9pm. This includes Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, and Franklin Counties. Storms that push through this evening will contain heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. While the risk is low, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes too, so stay alert and stay tuned to abc27 this evening for any breaking severe weather alerts. The storm threat dies down after 9pm and the region should begin to clear out after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will bring more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s once again. It will be slightly less humid though behind today’s frontal boundary.

If you are planning to view the eclipse on Monday, you should prepare for summer-like conditions with hazy skies along with heat and humidity. The haze shouldn’t limit viewing of the eclipse for the afternoon. Remember, the eclipse will be 75% of totality locally and peak at 2:38pm. Skies should be clear and it should be nicely visible Monday afternoon! An approaching front will bring storm chances late next Tuesday with clouds hanging around for the first part of Wednesday. By Thursday into next weekend, significantly cooler and less humid air will return to Central PA as August winds down.