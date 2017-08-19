Police: Vehicle involved in robbery leads officers, troopers on chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men arrested in York County after a police chase.

State police said the car the men were driving was wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

Police officers in Newberry Township spotted the car at the Speedway gas station on Limekiln Road in Fairview Township just before 3 p.m.

Officers got the call for a suspected kidnapping and robbery and started chasing the car.

State troopers picked up the chase on Interstate 83 southbound and used spike strips to stop the car at Exit 8 (Glen Rock).

I-83 was closed for several hours because of the chase.

Police are still investigating.