Police investigate Kmart robbery

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the person who robbed a Kmart on Enola Road Saturday afternoon.

East Pennsboro Township Police say the robbery happened around 4:30 in the afternoon. Surveillance footage shows the person police believe is responsible. He is a white male in his 20s with dark hair, wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, a tan baseball cap, and sunglasses. Police say he had a weapon.

Investigators say it’s possible the man left the store in a red vehicle with a blond female driver. Anyone who has information about this incident should call East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.