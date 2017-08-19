New ruling: Public leaders’ Facebook posts are now public record

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records ruled this week that public leaders’ Facebook posts and comments are public records.

The ruling is in response to a case in which someone filed a Right to Know request for Chambersburg Mayor Darren Brown’s Facebook material, including deleted posts and comments. The borough denied the request, and the requester appealed to the Office of Open Records.

The Office of Open Records ruled that the borough must turn over the materials because the mayor uses that Facebook account “in his official capacity.” The borough has the right to appeal that decision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s