Millions nationwide and people in the region preparing to Monday’s solar eclipse

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dickinson College will host a watch party on the roof of Tome Hall on Monday afternoon so people can view the eclipse.

Dr. Priscilla Laws is a research professor of physics at the college. She has been affiliated with the school for nearly 60 years.

Laws witnessed a total eclipse in 1977.

“The birds were screeching, because it seemed like something was not right,” said Laws. “It is a unique experience to see the sun become obscure in the middle of the day.”

Laws says that the telescope in the observatory will not be used during the watch party. She says people in central Pennsylvania will see about 70 percent of the eclipse.

“It is still a special experience to witness,” said Laws. “The moon kind of eclipsing the sun, in kind of a sweeping motion, with there being a crescent of different sizes right above it.”

Laws says that five of her colleagues are heading to Tennessee and South Carolina, so they can observe a total eclipse. Laws says the peak time for the eclipse will be between 3-4 p.m.

