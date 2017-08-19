Lancaster fugitive wanted for attempted homicide captured in Virginia

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM)- A man wanted for shooting a Holtwood man on separate days earlier this week was arrested early Saturday morning in Virginia.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 29-year-old Robert D. Sheets on Thursday with two counts of attempted homicide regarding shootings of the 30-year-old victim on August 14 and 15.

The victim is being treated for gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

An arrest warrant for Sheets was issued and broadcast to law-enforcement agencies across the country.

Sheets is being held in Fauquier County, Virginia, where he was taken into custody after a 30-mile vehicle pursuit.

Sheets is facing fleeing and eluding charges in Virginia, but is expected to be taken back to Lancaster County to face the attempted homicide charges.

Law-enforcement in Fairfax County say they first spotted the maroon Ford Edge Sheets was believed to be driving.

Police say a pursuit started there and lasted about 30 miles into Fauquier County.

Sheets and law-enforcement were reportedly uninjured during the pursuit.

State police allege in charging documents that Sheets first shot the victim in the chest on August 14, returned the next day to find the victim alive, and shot him again, behind an ear. State police say the victim also was struck with a sharp object.

The victim walked a distance before coming across individuals on August 16 who called 911. The shooting location and where the victim was found is in Manor Township.