HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- In and out of the Interstate 81 and 83 split is no fun these days.

The construction started last fall and will make a two-lane road into three between exit 70 — the split and exit 72 — Mountain Road in both directions.

The excavation of the median, laying of new concrete lanes and shoulder turns commutes into bumper to bumper traffic, sometimes five to six miles.

PennDOT is expecting the slow-go for another 5-to-6 weeks before any relief.