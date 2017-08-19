HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Leaving the Midstate to hike thousands of miles away, Devon “Rob” Roberson and his family hiked in Scotland to bring light to the fact that an estimated Fifty-three thousand people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

About Forty-three thousand or more will die.

It’s the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

But Devon has a personal reason for raising awareness, “My grandfather he passed away from it when I was three, my father passed away from it ’08 so it’s something that is near and dear to us.”

Hometown Hero: Hiking for pancreatic cancer

The trek raised about $8,500 dollars for research.

Devon says he is looking to another fundraising trip overseas.