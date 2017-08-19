Former Steel High football coach Rob Deibler passes away

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Steel High football coach Rob Deibler passed away Saturday morning. He was 51 years old.

Deibler has long been a coaching fixture in Central Pennsylvania, winning back to back state championships with Steel High in 2007 and 2008. abc27 spoke with Rob’s brother Corey Saturday afternoon, “Rob was all about his roots in Steelton. From his career as a player and coach, his body of work in Steelton is spectacular.”

Deibler was hospitalized 40 days ago with signs of organ failure. He leaves behind his son Devin, as well as a community of friends and an extended football family. He most recently served as an assistant coach at Bishop McDevitt.

“On behalf of head football coach Jeff Weachter, and the Bishop McDevitt Athletics family, we extend our condolences on the passing of Rob Deibler,” said Tommy Mealy, “Rob was a sensational high school football coach and has many accomplishment that all of us as football coaches aspire to be. The football gods must have been around because the news struck on a Friday, and his passing came right on the heels of the first scrimmages of the season. Our thoughts are with Rob’s family at this time.”

In 2013, Rob was an assistant coach for Bishop McDevitt’s state runner-up team, which his son played for.