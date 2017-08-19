Broadway ticket-buying now easier for fans, not re-sellers

By DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. The Broadway League, the industrys trade association, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, unveiled its BwayZone.com, an interactive website designed to attract children aged 8-13 thats packed with video, photos and stories about shows. Its part of the leagues overall push to engage families, which includes Kids Night on Broadway, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards and Family First Nights. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – Fans wanting to see the hottest shows often struggle to compete with re-sellers and brokers when tickets go on sale.

Some Broadway productions are turning to a new online system for ticket-buying that aims to keep more tickets in the hands of fans.

Known as Verified Fan, the program from Ticketmaster requires people to register for a specific show in advance. The registrations are reviewed, and those accepted get codes they use when it’s time to get tickets on the sale date.

It’s been used for concert sales for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles, and is now being used for Broadway sales. “Springsteen on Broadway” is using the system, as is “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Hamilton” has announced it’s using it for some ticket sales.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s