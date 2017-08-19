Broadway ticket-buying now easier for fans, not re-sellers

NEW YORK (AP) – Fans wanting to see the hottest shows often struggle to compete with re-sellers and brokers when tickets go on sale.

Some Broadway productions are turning to a new online system for ticket-buying that aims to keep more tickets in the hands of fans.

Known as Verified Fan, the program from Ticketmaster requires people to register for a specific show in advance. The registrations are reviewed, and those accepted get codes they use when it’s time to get tickets on the sale date.

It’s been used for concert sales for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles, and is now being used for Broadway sales. “Springsteen on Broadway” is using the system, as is “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Hamilton” has announced it’s using it for some ticket sales.