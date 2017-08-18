York man arrested on drug, gun charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man on parole for drug dealing and firearms charges was arrested Thursday for selling cocaine, authorities said.

Timothy Ray Wright, 30, was selling at various locations in the west end of York and he sold cocaine to drug task force investigators during the past week, the district attorney’s office said.

Police seized crack cocaine when they raided a home in the 900 block of Linden Avenue on Wednesday. Investigators said Wright used the home to sell drugs but was not there during the raid.

When he was arrested Thursday, authorities said Wright carrying a backpack with a loaded 9mm handgun, 60 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of heroin, and 65 grams of an undetermined white substance.

He was charged with four counts of drug distribution offenses and two firearms offenses.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.