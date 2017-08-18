York County man charged with sex crimes involving child

WHTM Staff Published:
(York County Prison)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was jailed Friday on several charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Jared James Wolf, of Red Lion, was charged Tuesday by the York Area Regional Police Department, according to court documents.

Wolf, 33, is charged with two counts each of involuntary sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault. He is also charged with a felony count of corruption of minors.

Wolf is awaiting his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.

He failed to post $250,000 bail.

