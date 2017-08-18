What to know before photographing the solar eclipse

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Snapping a photo of a solar eclipse is not as simple as point and shoot.

Protecting your eyes is step one; you also want to protect your camera lens.

Ali Waxman, the owner of Waxman Photography in Hershey, says pointing a camera directly at the sun will ruin the sensor. He recommends using a natural density filter. He plans to use his Canon EOS-1DX to capture Monday’s solar eclipse.

If you plan to use a smartphone, there is a do-it-yourself option. Take a pair of eclipse glasses, cut out the lens, and tape it over your phone’s camera lens.

Waxman also recommends taking photos from an open area to limit distractions you’ll often get in the city.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of manufacturers and authorized dealers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with international safety standards on its website.

The eclipse on Aug. 21 will be viewable in central Pennsylvania between approximately 1-4 p.m.

Online: How to View the 2017 Solar Eclipse Safely